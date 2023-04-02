Lauren Matson and Eric Gallo, both of Chicago, announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of E. Robert and Martha Matson of Bristol. She graduated from Westosha Central High School in Salem, Wis., and graduated from University College in London. She has a master’s degree in library and information studies. She is currently senior director of membership at WTTW/Chicago PBS and WFMT/Chicago Classical.

The groom-to-be is the son of the late Orlando and the late Jeanne Gallo, of Kenosha. He is a graduate of Indian Trail High School & Academy in Kenosha, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and physics. He is a senior consultant in business intelligence with Allstate Insurance Company in Northbrook, Ill.

They plan to be married on Sept. 3 at the Lincoln Way In in Franklin Grove, Ill. They plan to reside in Chicago.