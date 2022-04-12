Lawsuit blames Facebook, Snapchat in 2015 suicide of Salem teen

An organization that represents and advocates for parents of teenage victims suffering from depression and other concerns has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. and Snap Inc. The suit, announced Tuesday, looks to hold each accountable for the suicide death of 17-year-old Christopher J. “CJ” Dawley, of Salem (now Salem Lakes) in January 2015.

The suit claims that: “Congressional testimony has shown that both Meta Platforms and Snapchat were aware of the addictive nature of their products and failed to protect minors in the name of more clicks and additional revenue.”

Meta Platforms is the parent company of Facebook; Snap Inc. is the parent company of Snapchat.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta Platforms and Snap knowingly and purposefully designed, manufactured, marketed and sold social media products that were unreasonably dangerous because they were designed to be addictive to minor users despite knowledge that the foreseeable use of these social media products causes mental and physical harm to minor users.

In his Jan. 11, 2015 obituary that appeared in the Kenosha News, the teen was described as “a lifelong resident of the Powers Lake/Salem area and was a senior at Central High School in Paddock Lake. CJ worked as a groundskeeper/cart attendant for Hawks View Golf Course in Lake Geneva and as a busboy at Texas Roadhouse in Kenosha.”

