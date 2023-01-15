Lee and Nancy Ryshkus of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniverary

Lee and Nancy Ryshkus of Kenosha are marking their 50th wedding anniversary and plan to celebrate the event with a vacation with family.

Lee Ryshkus and Nancy Huff were married on Jan. 15, 1973. They have been lifelong Kenosha residents.

They have five children: Christopher Ryshkus, of Mt. Pleasant; Chad (Stacey) Ryshkus of Kansasville; Kimberly (Nick) Llanas of Pleasant Prairie; Kari (Mike) Judt, of Kenosha; and Cory (Naomi) Ryshkus, of Dayton, Minn. They have 13 grandchildren.

Lee is retired from Southern Lakes Credit Union, retiring in April 2015. Nancy is retired from Kenosha Unified School District, Lance Middle School in 2022. She is currently employed at Valeo’s Pizza.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Always communicate with one another and go to God at the start of each day. Start and end each day with a kiss. The rest of the day takes care of itself.