 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee L. Hagopian IV

  • 0
Lee L. Hagopian IV

Lee L. Hagopian IV, 53, of Silver Lake, faces charges of practicing optometry without a license, dispense prescribed drug without prescription, theft (false representation for less than $2,500), and bail jumping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert