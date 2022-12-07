Lee Mechanical to host "Fill-the-Truck Food Drive"

Lee Mechanical is hosting a community ‘Fill-the-Truck Food Drive’ on Saturday at the Shalom Center, 2915-60th St.The Lee team is collecting non-perishable items to fill the pantry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donations for diapers (size 4 & 5 & 6 only), jelly, hamburger helper, canned black beans, condiments, canned tuna, chicken or other canned goods, boxed items, pasta, rice, hygiene items, household cleaners, tampons and pads, deodorant, toothbrush covers, bar soap holder, Clorox wipes and toilet paper are helpful donations for the Shalom Center.
"This year, at this special time, we wanted to do something a little extra to make sure Kenosha families who might be going through a tough time have what they need to enjoy the holidays," said Bob Lee Jr., president of Lee Mechanical. "Every family should be able to enjoy a holiday meal and bring smiles to their children. Our ‘Fill-the-truck Drive’ for the Shalom Center will help Kenosha families have a better holiday. I hope you will come out and help us in this effort.”
People are also reading…
Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their favorite elf will be at the event passing out goodie bags for the kids.
“Community involvement is the cornerstone of our company. Simply, it’s faith, family and paying it forward,” Lee said. “None of this is possible without the strong support we receive from our customers and friends."