Lee Mechanical to host "Fill-the-Truck Food Drive"

"This year, at this special time, we wanted to do something a little extra to make sure Kenosha families who might be going through a tough time have what they need to enjoy the holidays," said Bob Lee Jr., president of Lee Mechanical. "Every family should be able to enjoy a holiday meal and bring smiles to their children. Our ‘Fill-the-truck Drive’ for the Shalom Center will help Kenosha families have a better holiday. I hope you will come out and help us in this effort.”