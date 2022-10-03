Leonard five things for Oct. 4

The number of titles Jim Leonhard has held at the University of Wisconsin increased Sunday. From walk-on to All-American, to assistant to defensive coordinator, and now interim coach.

UW athletic director Chris McIntosh announced the move to place Leonhard as the leader of the football program Sunday night. Leonhard replaces Paul Chryst, who went 67-25 as the Badgers’ coach.

Here are five things to know about Leonhard, his playing career and rise in coaching.

From unheralded recruit to All-American

Leonhard came to UW as a walk-on starting with the 2001 season, but he made a much greater impact than anyone could have imagined. He started his first game at safety in August 2002 against Fresno State, recording two interceptions and a key fourth-quarter pass breakup to seal the Badgers’ 23-21 victory.

He went on to become a first-team all-American by various publications in each of the next three seasons between 2002-04, and he still is tied with cornerback Jamar Fletcher for the school record for career interceptions (21).

Proving himself once against at the professional level

The Tony native signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent starting with the 2005 season and went on to have a productive 10-year career in the NFL. He played for five teams — the Bills, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns — before hanging up the cleats after the 2014 season.

He emerged and thrived the secondary in both Baltimore and New York, becoming a key component of those Rex Ryan-led defenses. He came away with 14 career interceptions in 10 seasons, but he also averaged more than 9 yards per punt return in the NFL.

Returning to Madison to mentor the next generation

Leonhard held no previous coaching experience at the college level, but Chryst and the program welcomed him as its new defensive backs coach starting with the 2016 season.

UW’s defense recorded 22 interceptions that season on the way to concluding that season ranking third in the FBS in rushing defense, fourth in scoring defense and 10th in pass efficiency defense.

Taking the defense to greater heights

Justin Wilcox departed UW to take over the California coaching position, leaving the Badgers’ defensive coordinator position open. The program elevated Leonhard to that position after only a year.

Leonhard’s units have generated an enormous amount of pressure in three of his first five seasons as coordinator, including a school-record 51 sacks in 2019. Efforts by the defense in 2017 (42 sacks) and 2021 (39 sacks) rank in the top five of the program’s single-season history in that category.

UW again stymied most of its opponents last season, ranking among the best defenses in the nation, only allowing 16.2 points, 64.8 yards rushing and 239.1 total yards per game. Opponents moved the chains only 28.7% of the time in 2021.

Approach to coaching stands out

It does not take many interactions with players to know that Leonhard is well respected by those he coaches, even when there are struggles.

The defense needed to replace eight starters from a season ago, and there have been some growing pains. UW currently is allowing 22 points and 124.6 yards rushing, which is below the standard seen during Leonhard's time as coordinator.

However, outside linebacker Nick Herbig noted Leonhard’s approach last week when asked about the coordinator’s conversations with the defense after the 52-21 loss at Ohio State.

“It’s just coach Leonhard," Herbig said. "He was quiet like he is. He told us what it was. He told us what we need to fix, and he’s straight up.

“That's how he’s always been. He’s gonna keep it real with us. Shoot us face to face, talk to us like we’re grown men, and that’s how it was.”