Leonhard tries to salvage season

The Jim Leonhard era of University of Wisconsin football gets under way Saturday at Northwestern. Here's a look at Who Has The Edge in the meeting between the Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats.

When the Badgers have the ball

UW fans will be eager to see what changes, if any, come on offense after Paul Chryst was fired five games into his eighth season as UW’s coach. But different looks on offense may be based more on the players the Badgers have available. Two key contributors — running back Isaac Guerendo, receiver Keontez Lewis — are questionable after being injured last week against Illinois. Leonhard said that Hayden Rucci will be out this week, limiting UW to one tight end (senior Jack Eschenbach) of the top three it started the season with.

Fewer available tight ends and inexperience at fullback may make offensive coordinator Bobby Engram open up things with quarterback Graham Mertz. Mertz must protect the ball better than he did against Illinois after his two first-half interceptions led to touchdowns. Mertz has thrown at least one pick in each of the past four games.

Look for Northwestern to be aggressive jumping routes against Mertz, especially if the offensive line struggles to keep the pocket clean.

UW had its lowest rushing output (2 yards) in nearly seven years last week, something that Braelon Allen and the rushing attack will look to remedy against an uncharacteristically weak Northwestern front seven. Allen and senior Chez Mellusi need to keep the offense on schedule by churning out yards through contact.

Edge: Slightly Wisconsin

When Northwestern has the ball

The Badgers have let up more rushing yards the past two weeks than they did the first three games of the season combined. UW has to get its inside linebackers, Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner, to play more consistently. They’re the team’s leading tacklers with Njongmeta having 36 tackles and Turner 25, but their hesitancy at times is turning short gains into big ones.

Northwestern ranks 12th in the Big Ten at 119 yards rushing per game. Backs Evan Hull and Cam Porter haven’t been generating explosive runs despite a combined 30 attempts per game.

The Wildcats’ offensive line protects quarterback Ryan Hilinski well, having allowed just six sacks on 230 dropbacks. Hilinski engineers an offense that uses a good amount of run-pass option plays, and about one-quarter of his pass attempts come off play-action. Hull and receiver Malik Washington are Hilinski’s top targets.

Hull will challenge UW’s linebackers to cover space out of the backfield, and Washington is a speedy slot player who forces safeties and corners to run with him on drags and short routes while still being able to take the top off the defense. He’ll make a play or two by running by a Badgers defender.

Edge: Slightly Wisconsin

Special teams

Guerendo’s injury likely takes away UW’s top kick returner, and Lewis was his backup. Look for punt returner Dean Engram to potentially take over there or it could be a spot where receiver Chimere Dike gets some touches.

UW punter Andy Vujnovich rebounded well from a tough game at Ohio State, averaging a season-high 53.5 yards per try against Illinois. His average this season of 45.3 yards tops Northwestern’s Luke Akers by 4 yards.

Hull serves as the Wildcats’ kick returner, but he has had limited success, while Illinois transfer Donny Navarro returns punts. He only has registered a return on three of 26 punts this season, as it, ahem, punts on trying to gain field position this way.

Edge: Wisconsin

Trends

UW is 1-6 in its last seven trips to Ryan Field and has lost two consecutive road games in this series.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is 4-13 since the retirement of his longtime defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz, who also was a DC for the Badgers. Fitzgerald is 14-27 overall without Hankwitz on staff.

Jim Leonhard will become the 31st coach in UW program history to coach a game Saturday. UW coaches are 22-8 all-time in their first games as the Badgers’ leader.

If the Badgers lose, it’ll be the first three-game losing streak since the 2019 season and the second since 2008.