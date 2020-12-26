Lesson for Dec. 26

“If you haven’t got any charity in your heart, you have the worst kind of heart trouble.”
Bob Hope, American entertainer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike Johnson
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today