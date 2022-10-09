Lester and Roberta Perugini of Kenosha to mark 65th wedding anniversary

Lester and Roberta Perugini of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Oct. 15 with a family dinner at Casa Capri.

Lester Perugini and Roberta Pulera met through mutual friends at the Italian American Club. They were married on Oct. 19, 1957. Both have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

The have two children: David and Joan Perugini, of Kenosha; and Julie and Chris Halberstadt, of Kenosha. they have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lester worked for Kenosha Unified School District in the Audiovisual Maintenance Department, retiring in September 1995. Roberta was an LPN and worked for various physicians in Kenosha.

Lester served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 8, 1952, to Dec. 8, 1954. They have been Holy Rosary members their entire lives. Lester has been a member of the Moose Lodge and Holy Rosary Men’s Society. Roberta has been a member of the Holy Rosary Alter Society Italian American Ladies, and the Holy Rosary Alter Society.

They both have volunteered for over 25 years at Aurora and St. Catherine’s medical centers, for over 5,000 hours of service. They love to travel and have been to every state except for Alaska. Lester has his pilot’s license and would occasionally fly to dinner on a calm summer evening.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? They love being able to spend time with their wonderful family and friends, especially their grandchildren Aria and Liam, who make them smile everyday. They make time with friends for monthly dinners some of which they have been friends with for over 80 years. They leave their house everyday to get out and enjoy life.