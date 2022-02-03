Let the Games begin: DIY Olympics

This is going to be an Olympics unlike any other — with ever-shifting COVID restrictions, TV correspondents working remotely in Connecticut to "cover" events happening in China and continuing political tensions between the U.S. and the host country — but the show will go on, starting Friday.

Here's the scoop:

WHAT: The 2022 Winter Olympics (officially the XXIV Olympic Winter Games)

Feb. 4-20

Feb. 4-20 WAIT .... didn't we just have the Summer Olympics? Yes, the Tokyo Games ended just six months ago, after being delayed a year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Normally, the Summer and Winter Olympics take place two years apart.

In China, with events taking place in Beijing and towns in the neighboring Hebei province

In China, with events taking place in Beijing and towns in the neighboring Hebei province COMPETITION: There will be 109 medal events, featuring sports including: Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, hockey, luge, speed skating, ski jumping and snowboarding. New events include "Big Air" freestyle skiing, mixed team snowboard cross and mixed team ski jumping.

There will be 109 medal events, featuring sports including: Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, hockey, luge, speed skating, ski jumping and snowboarding. New events include "Big Air" freestyle skiing, mixed team snowboard cross and mixed team ski jumping.

This will be a challenge for NBC and its broadcasting partners: During the Olympics, Beijing will be 12 hours ahead of the Central Time Zone. TUNING IN: The Olympics will air on the networks of NBC and can be streamed on digital platforms including NBCSports.com and Peacock.

The Olympics will air on the networks of NBC and can be streamed on digital platforms including NBCSports.com and Peacock. WHAT ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL? Super Bowl LVI will take place on Feb. 13, the middle Sunday of the Beijing Winter Games, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Playing along at home

If watching the Olympics inspires you to try out some of the sports yourself, here are some area options:

CURLING: The sport that resembles "shuffleboard on ice" has Olympic champions right here in Wisconsin who are defending their gold medals.

The Olympics TV exposure brings “a lot of notice to our beloved sport,” said Racine Curling Club President Gail Armstrong. “And now that the USA Men’s Team is defending their Olympic Gold Medal, we are expecting this year to have really big interest in the sport.”

Curling is open to everyone, Armstrong said.

The Racine Club has about 110 members, ranging from age 10 to 80-plus. A curler has to be able to balance on ice while pushing a 42-pound granite stone. Curlers with injuries or limited flexibility can use a stick to push the stone. Teams often “have a combination of stick and slide delivery players,” Armstrong said. Anyone interested in learning more about curling should send an email to info@racinecurlingclub.com or check out the club's website, racinecurlingclub.com.

SKIING: While we don't recommend some of the riskier aspects of this winter sport — have you seen those impossibly high ski jumps and the "Big Air" freestyle skiing? — you can hit the slopes at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road in Kenosha County. The facility offers skiing, snowboarding and tubing, with group and private lessons available. WilmotMountain.com.

Other nearby options:

Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 Highway D in Elkhorn, features 20 slopes and 10 chair lifts. alpinevalleyresort.com.

The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way in Lake Geneva, has more than 30 acres of downhill ski runs and terrain. grandgeneva.com.

The Rock Snowpark, 7900 Crystal Ridge Road in Franklin, features snow tubing, skiing and snowboarding. rocksnowpark.com.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: Luckily, if you try this sport locally, you won't have to race against the dominant Norwegian teams! Kenosha County parks featuring cross-country ski trails include Bristol Woods Park, Fox River Park, Petrifying Springs Park, Silver Lake Park and BOng State Recreation Area. In Racine County, River Bend Nature Center in Caledonia features cross-country ski trails and rentals. riverbendracine.org.

ICE SKATING: We can't help you master any figure skating moves, but outdoor rinks can be found at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. in Kenosha; Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St. in Waterford; and at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa's The Mountain Top, outside the lodge.

