Letter to the Editor: Appreciates mayor's commitment to older neighborhoods

Love to read Mayor John Antaramian’s continued commitment to “older neighborhoods.” Our neighborhood, Kennedy Park, is one such neighborhood. Thanks in large part to a myriad of city departments, we are prospering, safe and looking at a bright future.

Possible the best news is that more and more absentee landlords are “giving up” and selling their duplexes as home prices continue to soar. These residences are being purchased by homeowners, and the resulting improvements in these houses is remarkable. Additionally, by magic, the police no longer are seen at the doors of the old duplexes.

The Kenosha Police, Neighborhood Services and the inspections department keep our older neighborhood safe and keep landlords from violating codes and force them to fix up otherwise failing structures.

The police response in our area is beyond exemplary. A police call for a leaking pipe in a vacant home took all of three minutes. A call concerning a loose dog, six minutes. Neighborhood Services are also very prompt in investigating complaints about shoddy housing. It is a city-wide effort to maintain older neighborhoods.

It is nice to see a mayor who values the older parts of town instead of constantly emphasizing those areas west of Highway 31. Much, much development is occurring east of Sheridan Road and it will continue for years to come. Thanks again, Mayor.

Gary Staudacher, Kenosha

