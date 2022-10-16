Letter to the editor: Be aware of consequences of our vote

We had better be aware of the consequences of our vote this November. The present Republicans are not the Republicans of our parents' time anymore. The present Republican party is a divided party with the majority of the Republican politicians bowing to Trump's lying, impoliteness, lawbreaking, fraudulent and spiteful behavior.

Will we fight to hold on to our Democracy, our laws, our Constitution; or will we just give into the slowly turning our country into a fascist dictatorship?

Former Republicans, Independents and Democrats must uphold our democratic values or we will not have a nation of laws anymore; but a dictatorship where a small group make up the rules for the majority to follow with no hope of change.

I urge you to vote as if your life depended on it. For the sake of our children, vote for Democrats this November to save us from fascism and get back to the Rule of Law, politeness and fairness.

Vera Boone, Twin Lakes