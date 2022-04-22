Letter to the editor: Biden, Harris, Evers have done terrible job

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the worst president and vice president America has ever had. Joe Biden only has a 34% approval rating and Kamala has worse yet.

Also if Tony Evers would have accepted the National Guard when President Donald Trump pleaded for him to, before “two people were killed and buildings were destroyed" in Kenosha it would not have happened. Tony Evers did not get the National Guard until the next day after the two people and buildings were gone.

These incidents could have been avoided.

It is pretty obvious why the Democrats do not want voter ID. They want to cheat. Joe Biden is 100% responsible for:

1. Highest gas prices ever

2. 2 to 3 million immigrants crossing the border unchecked.

3. Inflation rate 9.8%, highest since 1982

4. Leaving Americans in Afghanistan

5. The world has no respect for America. Because America has three lying buffoons leading the greatest country in the world, that would be Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi.

Please Democrats just be truthful.

Lloyd Jester, Pleasant Prairie

