Letter to the editor: Cat is out of the bag

On Oct, 3, a stray cat wandered into my fenced back yard. The cat was extremely friendly and it was obvious that it had been a house cat at some point.

I brought the cat to Kenosha Safe Harbor on Oct. 13. I hoped that its owner would claim it or if it had been abandoned that it would be put up for adoption.

A staff member told me that because the tip of one of its ears was missing they believed it was part of the trap/neuter/release program.

They said they would be scanning the cat to see if it had a chip. Shortly after I left, I call Safe Harbor to see if the cat had a chip.

They said it did not have a chip, but thought it may have fallen out. They said the cat was not friendly and they would be dropping it off in the area it was found.

When I arrived home approximately two hours later, the cat was on my porch. The reason the cat was so unfriendly was because it was trapped in a cage and afraid. They didn't even give it a chance to adjust.

We can't open our door without the cat trying to get in our house. My husband is allergic to cats and my 14-year-old dog does not like cats.

We have been doing this for decades because the cat kills birds, but I will continue to feed the cat until I can find a safe place for it because I don't have the heart to turn it away like Safe Harbor did.

Rhonde Moore, Kensoha