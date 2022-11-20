Letter to the editor: Cemetery board should think again

It appears that there are some members on one of Kenosha's cemetery boards who are in need of a little cultivating themselves as in growing a heart.

To dictate how one is allowed to grieve by posted signs is ridiculous. And to declare the grounds as "holy" is equally so.

What is holy is the bond that exists between the living and those that have passed. Literally tossing away personal mementos and all those creative expressions of a healing heart was nothing less than cruel.

Ronnie Roscioli-Greco, Kenosha