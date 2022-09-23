Letter to the editor: class inequality ever present

A friend who lives in India recounted a story. In his mother’s day (my friend is a grandfather), the “Untouchables” had to wear brooms hanging from their hair or necks to wipe away their footprints from the paths.

We find this horrible and disgusting. It could never happen here, in the U.S., a nation built on the opposite of social stratification and stagnation. A nation where anyone can rise above their birth station—even to become president.

However, this is exactly what we have become. It has surpassed hypocrisy to a caste system. Legislatures and Congress pass laws they have no intention of obeying themselves. While self-righteously proclaiming a liberal, welcoming of diversity, equality for all ethnicities, race, or religious, in practice they act in the opposite manner.

The governor of Florida flew fifty illegal immigrants to the wealthy enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, which prides itself as a “sanctuary region” where a former president has an $11 million dollar mansion. Also where signs proclaim, "hate has no place here," the National Guard was immediately called out to remove the illegals, which was accomplished within 48 hours.

It doesn’t stop there. The list of privilege for the upper caste goes on and on: Mask and distancing for thee—but not for me. Scandals for thee—not for me (aided by the Mainstream Media and Big Tech). Forbidden trade with Communist China for thee—not me. Armed guards for me—defund the police for thee and so on and so forth.

What can be done to eliminate the caste system in the U.S.? I don’t know. A "Red Wave?" A national Christian revival to return to the middle class values, ethics, and morals of the past? All I can do is pray.

Bob Dorsey, Pleasant Prarie