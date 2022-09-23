Letter to the editor: concerns over ambulance commutes

In regard to the planned movement of the emergency room from downtown to Pleasant Prairie, Ric Schmidt states, "Froedtert Kenosha Hospital is not equipped to handle: cardiac catheterizations needs of heart patients; the general surgery needs for patients presenting with gunshot wounds, knifings, compound fractures, bowls blockages, etc."

He goes on the state other areas that Froedtert Kenosha is not equipped to handle. This was a revelation to me! Why would you not have the same capabilities at both campuses? That doesn’t make any sense, except for monetary reasons? To use the current deficiencies of the Kenosha campus to justify its closure seems contrived, unconvincing and inadequate.

According to Google Earth is takes approximately 21 minutes to get from The Kemper Center on the east side to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie if you don’t hit road construction. Obviously, an ambulance can cut that time down. However, if you were at the Twilight Jazz and had a heart attack, would you like taking the long ride to St. Catherine’s, or would prefer a short ride to Kenosha Hospital?

Douglas Kollman, Kenosha