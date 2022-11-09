Letter to the editor: Disrespect shown for U.S. Flag

Each year during November, Americans pause to honor their military veterans in a solemn way on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. On Nov. 1, on a visit to St. George Cemetery, I saw the opposite of honor and respect for deceased veterans buried there.

Cemetery workers were doing a fall cleanup of the cemetery. In the process, they were tossing U.S. flags in the trash from the graves of all the veterans. This appalling, shameful and disgraceful act us a desecration of our flag and all that it stands for.

The management of the cemetery and its workers should be deeply ashamed that this offensive act has occurred, resolve not to let it happen again and issue a public apology to the families of those veterans. Those U.S. flags should have been collected separately and turned over to a local veterans organization for proper disposal according to the U.S. Flag Code.

Unfortunately, this throwing of U.S. flags in the trash may also have occurred at St. James and St. Casmir cemeteries because all three are managed locally at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. I have called the church to voice my disgust about this matter. If you are so inclined to express your opinion, the church can be reached at 262-657-1156.

Veterans, a profound and heartfelt THANK YOU for your military service and for the sacrifices you made in defense of our precious freedoms. Your presence among us is a daily reminder that freedom is not free.

Richard K. Johnson, Kenosha