Letter to the editor: done with negative political ads

I’m finding the mud slinging and lies being said about certain candidates very offensive. First off, unless a person is convicted of a crime, no one can randomly make a women wear an ankle monitor because they have to pay weekly for it! It is ordered by a judge.

Abortion is a horrible experience and I feel that a woman has free will like any male. I also know that having an abortion is hard to live with! Anyone having one will one day regret it because they are taking a life. We need a candidate running for office to be transparent practice what they preach.

Also, Ron Johnson isn’t rich for being a public servant, he actually cares about what is happening in our Country.

So my advice is: preach truths!

Charlene Leonard, Kenosha