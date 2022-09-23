 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: done with negative political ads

  • 0

I’m finding the mud slinging and lies being said about certain candidates very offensive. First off, unless a person is convicted of a crime, no one can randomly make a women wear an ankle monitor because they have to pay weekly for it! It is ordered by a judge.

Abortion is a horrible experience and I feel that a woman has free will like any male. I also know that having an abortion is hard to live with! Anyone having one will one day regret it because they are taking a life. We need a candidate running for office to be transparent practice what they preach.

Also, Ron Johnson isn’t rich for being a public servant, he actually cares about what is happening in our Country.

So my advice is: preach truths!

Charlene Leonard, Kenosha

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert