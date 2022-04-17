Letter to the Editor: Each church needs to stand up for Planet Earth

On April 10, Christians throughout the world celebrated Palm Sunday. Part of what is remembered on Palm Sunday is Jesus going into the Temple and driving out the money changers and merchants because they had turned the Court of the Gentiles into a market place when it was supposed to be a place of prayer for all people. In other words religion was hurting people and Jesus demanded change.

This moment in Jesus’ life always makes me wonder where religion is hurting people today and where religion needs to be reformed.

Just days before Palm Sunday, science told us that it is “Now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F)”. The report put out by scientists said we must hit peak greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2025 to keep our climate in a relatively safe zone. Failure to do so imperils one billion people who live on the coasts and half of the world’s population is already facing “severe water scarcity at least part of the year”. In other words the climate emergency is already hurting billions of people.

If Jesus came today I believe he would go into every church that is silent about the climate emergency and start flipping over their tables. Once again religion is hurting people – this time by their silence.

It’s time for each pastor and church to say exactly where they stand on protecting our common earth home from the climate emergency. If they can’t say they support a livable future it’s time to flip over a table or two or find a new church home.

Rev. Jonathan Barker, Grace Lutheran Church, Kenosha

