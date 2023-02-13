Once again, Governor Evers has shown disrespect for Wisconsin law enforcement. By waiting two days to order the state's flags flown at half mast in honor of murdered Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, he carries on his established tradition of contempt for law enforcement. 2-1/2 years ago, he falsely accused KPD Officer Russell Sheskey of police brutality by shooting career thug Jacob Blake. Before investigations had even begun, Evers said "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country." Proving Evers wrong, Sheskey was exonerated by three separate investigations.

Statements and actions like these by Governor Evers serve to pour fuel on the fire of anti-police violence and serve to implicitly justify violence against police. And it shows. Despite recent increases in violent crime in America, (Milwaukee has set three consecutive record years for homicides) shootings by police have remained relatively stable. But shootings of police set a new record in 2022. 331 officers were shot in 2022 an increase of 6% over 2021, itself a record year.

Evers exhibits the type of smug "anti-violent" self-righteousness often exhibited by progressives and stated best by George Orwell who wrote "Those who 'abjure' violence can do so only because others are committing violence on their behalf."

Regrettably, we inhabit a world all too often populated by those who live by violence. Governor Evers should show more respect for those who daily stand in opposition.

Rick Hermann, Kenosha