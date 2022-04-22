Letter to the editor: Fodder for the conspiracy theorists

Here’s some fodder for the conspiracy theorists:

I believe that the inflation we’re seeing is the result of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. But what if Republican manufacturers and business owners are contributing to inflation and shortages to make President Biden and the Democrats look bad before the upcoming midterm elections.

I think the vast majority of Americans have always felt that our elections were fair and properly overseen. But what if the far-right Republicans are continuing their onslaught of accusations and innuendo to discourage people from voting. The moderate Republicans are too afraid to speak out, so our democracy is sustaining what may be permanent damage. Here in Wisconsin, to investigate the election, Robin Vos hired, at taxpayer expense, Michael Gableman, who clearly has no interest in the truth. Gableman’s preliminary report contains no evidence of anything but a minute number of cases of possible election fraud.

On a different subject, Ron Johnson has TV ads that tout his helpfulness to a couple of people who needed special medical treatment. That’s great, but what about the rest of us. I can’t speak for you, but he hasn’t done a thing to improve my life or financial stability. He’s helped himself quite a bit though. He’s also claimed, in a radio interview, that athletes are dropping dead on the field after getting the COVID vaccine, which is patently false.

I can’t help but wonder how many lives could have been saved and how much sooner the pandemic could have ended if Trump and his lackeys hadn’t spread so many lies about the existence of the pandemic and the efficiency of the vaccine.

Ferne Cerqua, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0