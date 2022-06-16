Letter to the editor: FreedomWorks for America

Freedom Worker!

For decades now, the greasy cogs and gears in Washington have churned out laws and policies that do nothing to help everyday Americans.

As you know, this is because the swamp marches to the beat of its own drum, regardless of what real Americans are escaping.

Never has this reality been more obvious than one year after Joe Biden's inauguration -- when hardworking Patriots like you and me are left jaw-dropped when we look at the receipt from our grocery store, our heating bills, or the price at the gas pumps. We're suffering while liberal politicians (supposedly our "representatives") live it up at cocktail parties and ballroom galas where the only mask mandates exist in front of cameras. That's why it's our concrete mission to elect a NEW BREED of conservative warriors to represent the forgotten patriots in our nation. To that end, FreedomWorks For America is out on the front lines of newly exactly the right kind of conservatives we need in Congress next year.

The radical ideology of Wisconsin Democrat Party has placed them on the precipice of historic losses. It's time for America to wake up before it's too late. So please fight back against those trying to destroy our country and everything you and I care about. This upcoming cycle represents the very last, best chance conservatives have of retaking Congress and putting America back on track for success by fully stopping Joe Biden's socialist agenda.

Helmut Reifenberger, Kenosha

