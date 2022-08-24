Letter to the editor: Give me a break, Ron Johnson

Ron Johnson compared parts of the January 6 insurrection to a "normal tourist visit" and it wasn't a "real" insurrection because people had stayed "within the rope lines in the Capitol. He told Fox News on May 19th that it was "by and large. ... a peaceful protest." Give me a break!

And Johnson has consistently opposed tax-supported child care, saying the country is in so much debt it can't afford that cost. Well, what's going to happen to the debt when thousands of workers have to stay at home to care for their children? The IRS would miss out on a lot of income tax revenue that could've decreased the debt. Furthermore, tax revenue will also decrease as professional care-givers lose jobs!

And Johnson has consistently opposed the Affordable Care Act, but still admits that the Republicans have no substantive plan ready to replace it with, saying recently in a Breitbart News Daily podcast that we Republicans need to "get our act together" for the 2024 election year regarding health care. And, finally, if enough Republicans return to the US Senate after this 2022 election, the anti-abortion sentiment will be able to more easily overcome any filibuster.

So get ready for the states to lose their independence on this issue when they are all forced to comply with whatever federal mandate arises from that Senate. Would you like Wisconsin to avoid Washington telling us how to run our anti-abortion policies? Then you better replace Johnson with a Democrat to help promote fair debate, not only on this issue, but all the other important issues we're facing today. Think about it.

Bob Waldron, Trevor