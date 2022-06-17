Letter to the editor: God bless America

As a youngster in the 1940s during the period of the Second World War, I still vividly remember listening to Kate Smith on the radio sing the very popular song "God Bless America." It was a time in our history when we had a national purpose, and we celebrate a spirit of brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.

If ever there was a time when our country needs God's blessing, it is now. There are many in our country who like to claim that we are exceptional. The world community would claim it is pejorative exceptionalism of gun violence.

Gun ownership in our country is rampart and excessive with very little restrictions. Every day in the news media there are vivid reports of gun killings, some of these are intentional by criminal elements. Some are accidental by careless gun owners or instigated by domestic factors. Now we are experiencing more cases of gun violence by radical hate groups with racial or political agendas.

It is time to curtail the violence in our country and promote the virtues of brotherhood. Our national president needs to be vocal and adamant in promoting these principles and our political parties need to lead by example and unite in brotherhood and together get on with promoting the general welfare on all our citizens.

James Komarck, Kenosha

