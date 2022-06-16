Letter to the editor: gun control

There is so much controversy about guns -- who can have them, who cannot, what age should be required to have one, where a person can carry a weapon, where a person cannot carry a weapon, open carry, or not. The Republican mantra is "How do you stop a bad person with a gun? You have a good person with a gun!" A little problem with that, however, is how does one know if the person with a gun is a good or bad person?

So I purpose that our country as a whole keep things simple. Everyone should be able to have a gun. Everyone should be able to openly carry a gun. Everyone should be able to go to any place, any building, any church, any school, any government building, any court house, any bar, any restaurant, any store -- any conceivable place in this country and openly carry a weapon. Why should Senator Johnson's office, Senator Cruz's office, Governor Abbott's office be any more off limits to guns compared to our schools or any other number of facilities or public places in our country? In fact, I'm amazed that Republicans have not considered mandating that all children in all schools, starting in first grade, be required to take a class on the use of a hand gun, including range practice, so that they can be very competent with a weapon. Of course the students would be allowed to openly carry their gun in school in case they might run into a "bad person with a gun." And, too, all of the teachers would have guns -- automatics with large clips. This is a really smart solution to the gun control problem in the U.S. Reminds me of the old Funky Winkerbean comic strip where he is sitting at the end of a hallway with a 50 caliber machine gun making sure everyone is behaving.

How can anyone say that the United States does not have a gun control problem? We have to be the laughing stock in the world community. Why are Republicans so adamantly opposed to any kind of regulatory provisions to the gun problem we have? Can it be because they all manage to line their pockets with money from all of the pro-gun institutions/people in our country? Can the Republicans really claim that they are acting in the best interests of the people? I say they are not. It is they who have to accept the responsibility for the continuing massacres of so many innocent people across this nation. The problem is that they will not "man/woman" up to accept that responsibility. Thus, in the end, the issue will continue to be a problem belittled with meaningless semantics from the Republicans with no meaningful resolution in sight.

Paul Fennema, Pleasant Prairie

