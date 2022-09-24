Letter to the editor: In remembrance of the Queen

A Queen that was gentle, kind, generous, understanding and most of all — loving. She gave love and was simply loved by her people. For years, she represented Great Britain with great style, competence and a natural royalty persona.

Her service to her people was 100% genuine love and respect. Her caring reign brought millions of admirers around the world. Her people returned her love with undying enthusiasm. She loved them and they simply adored her.

When the Queen was just beginning her unbelievable reign of 70 years, she said whether her reign was long or short, she pledged to be of service to her people. Of course, she achieved a record of service unequaled in the modern world. The world loved her without any restrictions, just like she loved them without reservation.

The Queen treated everyone with respect. Whether she was in the presence of kings, presidents or her subjects, she loved them and they loved her. Her reign was characterized by humility, something not very common for a monarch. Yet this is exactly who she was.

Like most things in life, we realize the value of an individual after they have passed. But with the Queen, her life was worshipped by her people and loved beyond measure. She is gone, but certainly will never be forgotten — the People's Queen! Long live the Queen.

John Bilotti, Kenosha