Letter to the editor: Indian Trail sportsmanship

In a recent and epic 15-inning marathon girls fast pitch softball game that drained players and spectators alike, the Indian Trail Girls High School team succumbed to highly-ranked Oak Creek recently in a sectional rivalry that will be remembered for decades.

What may be more important than the final score is the effort and image portrayed by the Hawks and the parents, who fidget and bite their nails sitting on the bleachers. As a first-year observer of fast-pitch girls softball, I was continually awed by the athleticism displayed by these young women. Don't ever use the phrase "you throw like a girl" to them, they will rip the glove off your hand with laser shots from the infield to first base. They zip down the first base line and can crush a ball high over the outfield fences. These are true athletes, and many of the Indian Trail seniors will make headlines on major college teams in the coming years. Several have already committed to compete at colleges around the country.

While admiring the girls' athletic abilities, I was even more impressed by their stellar sportsmanship. There is no throwing of bats, cursing at umpires or skulking on the way back to the dugout after an out. No, each and every girl seems to accept making an out and then often offers hitting advice to the next batter. While playing a very difficult sport where the ball leaves the pitcher's hand at 60-70 miles per hour, the girls thrived under pressure en-route to an impressive 20-4 record and a ranking in the top 8 of all state major high schools.

Nationally, there are numerous reports of bad behavior towards the umpires by bawdy parents in the stands. Not so in the case of the Indian Trail audience. In the many games I attended this year, I did not hear a foul word or an outburst towards the umpire or opposing team. The sportsmanship among the fans should be lauded, it does not happen everywhere, but it does in Kenosha.

I don't know Indian Trail Coach Matt Bradley, but if a team is a product of its coach, he is one heck of a man. Congratulations Indian Trail, I look forward to the 2023 team.

Gary Staudacher, Kenosha

