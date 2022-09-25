Letter to the editor: leadership critiques

On Sept. 3 an opinion ran in Kenosha News addressing the 2020 Kenosha riots after the shooting of David Blake.

County chair Gabe Nudo, has a view that is in heated opposition of the actions put forth by the four who were in charge during the event, and their timeline sworn to by the commander of the National Guard, the outgoing republican sheriff, the then-serving County executive and the governor.

Without tangible proof otherwise, he has requested an “After Action Report” hoping to support his views of the event, but not addressing the inflammatory cause of 164 Black people who were killed by police from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2020, sparking the riot.

He prefers fingering Liberals, Democrats, Antifa and progressives from outside Kenosha.

Meanwhile, in the face of fierce citizen opposition, supervisor Nudo pushed forward unpopular measures while preventing them to be voted up or down by the citizens of the county, including overturning a 2011 ordinance preventing guns in County properties without installing protections for workers and visitors and declaring Kenosha a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

Under that resolution, any laws that would “infringe” on Second Amendment constitutional rights would be considered an act of tyranny, and the sheriff would be able “to exercise sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law;” and the County Board would be prohibited from appropriating “any funds for any enforcement of unconstitutional laws. These would include red flag laws such as; limits on magazines, types of firearms, ownership issues, ammunition types and other.

George Arf, Pleasant Prarie

All this for the low, low cost of $150,000.00. Your taxes at work.