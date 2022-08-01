Letter to the editor: Legalizing marijuana a bad idea

Shame on Kenosha Ald. Anthony Kennedy for his idiotic efforts to legalize pot.

With Kenosha already overrun with crime, one can only speculate why Kennedy wants to enable drug addicts rather than equipping police to root them out.

Ironic how this nonsense originated in Kenosha’s hilariously named “Public Safety & Welfare Committee” – another example of the backwards use of language in which men are now women, and abortion is now health care.

Of course, the pot proposal is touted as a positive, local revenue (tax) source. Has a wolf in sheep’s clothing ever been beneficial? This reeks of ulterior motive.

Imagine a downtown with two, three, four marijuana shops in a row. When the front doors open, the smoke billows into the street where families and children are walking downtown. Wouldn’t that be great?

Kennedy’s proposal is co-sponsored by fellow Kenosha Alds. Jan Michalski, Brandi Ferree, Kelly Mackay, Dave Mau, Rollin Pizzala, Ruth Dyson and Curt Wilson. Call these clowns and tell them to jump in Lake Michigan.

Let the degenerate losers flock to Illinois if they want to smoke weed, destroy society, and endanger themselves and others. If we’re lucky, Ald. Anthony Kennedy and his friends will join them and stay there.

Aaron Becker, Kenosha