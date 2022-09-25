Letter to the editor: local endorsements appear anti-union

I was shocked to see the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha Fire Department align themselves with Republican candidates for Attorney General and Senator.

They might even endorse a Republican Governor candidate. As union members, it is a disgrace to see these groups align with candidates and a political party who support right to work and fight tooth and nail to disband unions. I consider them to be traitors.

As a former union member and a consistent Wisconsin voter, I will never vote to enhance any type of increase of services or a new station for either the police or fire department. Never.

Sue Smith, Kenosha