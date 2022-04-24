Letter to the editor: More reasons for surge in gun violence

Cartoons are an effective method to make a point. The one printed in Kenosha News April 20th edition is a mock “Mass-Shooter Arrest Sheet” listing a variety of reasons one may be a mass shooter including: “male,” “unhinged,” “effortless access to firearms,” and “internet research enthusiast,” the point being that mass shooters are predictably some or all of the choices. Sadly, many of the generalizations are applicable to reality.

Is anyone paying attention to the fact that there are exponentially more people gunned down as a result of daily street violence that plague our large cities that does not get the headlines of the episodic mass shooter? Maybe the cartoonist should research the morbid statistics and create another (more realistic) Shooter Arrest Sheet that might include boxes for: “Black-colored hoodie size,” “Gang affiliation,” “Drug dependency,” “Wording on neck tattoo,” and “Reason released while awaiting trial for their last crime.”