Letter to the editor: Pandemic's U.S. death toll numbers staggering

Take a look at how Covid's U.S. death toll compares to the atomic bombs used on Hiroshima/Nagasaki.

The estimated death toll for both Hiroshima and Nagasaki was 229,000 people. The deaths were caused by atomic bombs. There has been an ongoing hue and cry about the necessity for dropping those bombs.

Well, in the USA, currently, the Covid virus has caused the deaths of at least one million people. Dividing the total Japanese death toll in half shows that approximately 115,000 people died in one Japanese city due to an atomic bomb. Kenosha has an estimated population of 103,000 residents. Doing some basic math by dividing 1,000,000 by 103,000 yields an approximate number of 9.7 atomic bombs dropped on USA cities that killed every man, women, child and animal. Covid has obliterated the equivalent of 9.7 cities the size of Kenosha!

Anyone, no matter who they are, that does not believe that this disease is real and lethal, should seriously think about this comparison and adjust their behavior according to the reality of life with Covid. Whether we believe it or not, Covid is still killing people!

George Papagiannes, Kenosha

