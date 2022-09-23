Letter to the editor: parents in education

Our system of public education is under fire from the far right. They claim parents do not know what is being taught to their children. Not true. Teachers have always welcomed parents' cooperation in the educational process. Notice the key word here is cooperation, not a complete takeover of the curriculum.

At times, people forget the purpose of education is to expand students' world of knowledge, introduce new ideas and teach critical thinking skills that help students formulate reasonable questions about the world. Parents should be helping in this process. Instead, many are afraid the subject matter being taught is too frightening for their children. They think teaching the truths of history will make children feel "bad" about themselves or exposing them to different cultural theories will make children feel "inferior."

When did parents become so afraid of learning? What happened to parents' ability to model critical thinking skills for their children? Limiting children's access to new ideas may result in not giving them the strengths needed to cope with our rapidly changing society. When things get difficult, will they be resilient enough to come back from disappointments? Are we being too protective by not giving them the opportunity to try problem solving on their own? Yes, children need our support.

When parents and teachers work together, they give our children the support, courage, strength and security needed to become our future leaders. Yelling and threats do not demonstrate positive coping skills or constructive behaviors. Violence should never be the solution to solving problems.

Mary Hawkins, Kenosha