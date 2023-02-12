To the men and women in local law enforcement, I would like to say to all of you "I'm sorry." Sorry for the thankless job that you do which is always underappreciated and always under scrutiny. The above comments pertain to what I read in the Kenosha News.

A county panel believes a disproportionate treatment of black adults is being done by our local law enforcement. This is apparently based on the fact, black males are seven times more likely to be arrested. (It didn't say stopped, it said arrested)

The few times I had interaction and tickets from the police (speeding), I was not randomly chosen. It was because I broke a law. Being arrested means you broke a law. Laws are what a civil society conforms to.

Law enforcement are here to serve and protect. They arrest with probable cause and to uphold law.

This county panel recommends and robustly support an independent consultant to investigate reasons behind the disparities.

Since they are using our tax dollars, I will save time and money as say "It's because they broke the law!"

My questions in return: How many arrested were randomly chosen without cause? How many had no family structure or a father figure in their life?

Law enforcement tries so hard to promote goodwill. There is the shop with a cop, officer friendly visits to school, having tents set up at community events, and new police chief Patrick Patton sets his top goal as improving community engagement.

So please, let's stop pointing at and accusing those who serve and protect with their lives, and instead, focus at the real root of the discrepancy.

Steve Wojciechowicz, Somers