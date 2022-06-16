Letter to the editor: Perpetrators of mass shootings

A decade ago, Americans were in a state of shock after the killings of kindergarten children in Sandy Hook, Ct. Yet here we are -- ten years later in a small town, Uvalde, Texas, and another senseless, cruel and horrific massacre has taken place. God help us but there appears to be no end in sight to stop these killings. The evil of little kids slaughtered at the hands of a madman is so terrible we can't even imagine or process these absolutely horrible and tragic events. And this happened after the killing in Buffalo, New York, in a grocery store.

For someone to go into a classroom and kill innocent children has got to be deranged or insane and a pure evil person. So, how do we deal with these awful individuals? Well, here are my suggestions.

First, ban all high capacity weapons. These guns are made for war, not civil society. Second, we need federal law to bring back the electric chair as a penalty for mass murderers. Let there be no doubt as to how we tolerate these monsters. If this law stops one single tragedy -- it would be well worth it.

Third, outlaw high capacity bullets.

Outlaw home gun kits.

Outlaw current age of 18 to purchase a gun and change it to 25! Do the same for high capacity bullets. If you ban high capacity guns no need for bullets for these guns!

Make all gun purchases recorded without any exceptions. Establish a national "Do Not Buy Guns" list including names of all criminals and those with mental issues or a problematic background. Raise the fine for violators to $100,000 and a prison term of five years or greater.

Are these a cure-all -- NO! But at least they provide a base for the future to curb weaknesses in our gun laws.

John D. Bilotti, Kenosha

