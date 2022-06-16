Letter to the editor: President Biden

"Elections have consequences." - Nancy Pelosi

Electing President Biden and voting all three branches of government to Democrats gave us high gas prices, high food prices, high utility bills, open borders with illegals and fentanyl flooding the country, a foreign policy that threatens our national security, and a national political party attacking its own citizens through the use of government power. "Elections have consequences."

These consequences are all self-inflicted by an inept Democratic Party, which can be corrected by a stroke of a pen, the same pen that President Biden used to eradicate policies of DJT that made America energy independent from Mid East oil and made "America First."

Will the vote correct the mistake they made in 2020?

You make the call!

Arthur Aguilera, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0