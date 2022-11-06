Letter to the editor: Protect our Social Security

Protect our Social Security

For many years the Republican politicians have been trying to take away Social Security and Medicare. Recently, some Republicans have said they will reconsider Social Security every year or every five years.

People who depend of Social Security feel uncertain with such talk. People have been paying into the fund for years and plan to depend on this fund for all or part of their retirement. Most average families want Social Security increased so all will be able to live within the increasing cost of living.

If the Republicans gain government control, they will again give the super rich and corporations big tax cuts. Some super rich do not pay taxes now; many corporations also pay no taxes and even get government hand outs.

When the super rich and corporations pay little or no taxes, the tax burden falls on the middle class. There has been a huge transfer of wealth from the middle class to the super rich over the last 50 years. The Republicans have been very good at taking care of their big donors.

Vote Democratic for Justice!

Vera Boone, Twin Lakes