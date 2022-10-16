 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Protect the unborn

The broadest plank in the Democratic party platform seems to be the rights to kill babies.

In any book that is called murder. To my knowledge that is still a crime in this country. What more is there to say?

Constance Turner, Kenosha

