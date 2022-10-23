Letter to the editor: Rallying Democrats

It is time for all loyal Democrats to rally and get out to vote in the November election before the Republicans destroy our Democracy.
James Komarec, Kenosha
It is time for all loyal Democrats to rally and get out to vote in the November election before the Republicans destroy our Democracy.
James Komarec, Kenosha
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The perfect, unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins actually lost three times, and the Green Bay Packers were one of the three teams to beat that historic team.
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
Coopers Uptown has announced it will open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at noon with normal business hours beginning the next day.
The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players.
Kenosha Police arrested a driver who had been asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle but upon waking up struck the passenger’s side of an office…
One of two suspects sought for a mass shooting outside an Uptown Kenosha bar last month has been arrested in Georgia.
The path to playing time with the Badgers is loaded, but recruit Lola Schumacher is unfazed. “I thrive on competition," she said.
A warrant has been issued for a Chicago man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from the Kenosha Water Utili…
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a pickup truck was abandoned on the train crossing in the 8000 block of 60th St…
When added together, the 25 families on this list have a combined net worth of $943.7 billion. If they were a country, they'd be the 17th richest nation in the world.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.