Letter to the Editor: Recycle your plastic bottles

As you open up your favorite beverage on Earth Day, take a moment to look at the cap. Maybe you’ll see a new message to remind you to recycle that bottle with the cap on. If not, you will soon.

The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo are rolling out this uniform on-cap message to remind consumers that our plastic bottles are carefully designed to be 100% recyclable and can be made into new bottles if recycled. This is our industry's latest action to get our bottles back so they can be remade as intended, which means less plastic in our oceans, rivers and parks.

We’re also working to increase recycling rates here in Wisconsin, which will reduce waste in the environment and decrease our use of new plastic. Through the industry’s Every Bottle Back initiative, the city of Kenosha received $520,000 in 2020 to improve the collection and recycling of plastic bottles, and the industry continues to look for opportunities to partner with state and local recycling stakeholders.

Kelly McDowell, executive secretary, Wisconsin Beverage Association

