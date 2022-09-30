Letter to the editor: Reifenberger on Democrats causing disaster

Our country is heading for disaster with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer driving our country down a dangerous road to socialism. Times are tough and the failed policies of the Radical Left are forcing all of us to tighten our belts. The prices at the grocery stores, at "big box" stores, and of course at the gas pump are hurting.

It is critical we keep sounding the alarm if we're going to fully wake up the American people to the grim reality of the Democrats' far left agenda. On Day 1 of his administration, Joe Biden declared war on the American energy industry and is now begging hostile foreign dictators to sell us gas instead of restarting our own production. Meanwhile, he's shipping our oil reserves to China as our citizens are paying $4, $5, $6 and even $7 a gallon at the gas pump.

Biden's White House is refusing to secure our border or enforce our laws and the American people are being left to deal with the fallout. Every day that our border is left open, more violent criminals pour into our country, more young girls are trafficked, more drugs are flooding our streets and more Americans are in danger. All of this was brought on after less than two years of total Democrat control of Washington. And I can't even begin to imagine how disastrous another two years would be for our economy, our freedoms, our values and our future.

That's why it's urgent for us to continue sounding the alarm on their failed socialist agenda before they destroy everything you and I love about our country. With so much on the line right now, it is critical for us to blast the truth about the Biden, Pelosi, Schumer agenda across the country and hold them accountable for their failed leadership. Wake up America!

Helmut Reifenberger, Kenosha