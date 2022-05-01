Letter to the Editor: SEC needs to back off hedge fund regulations

Ronald Reagan once said the nine most terrifying words in the English Language are “I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.” And it appears regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission are fully embracing their role as directors of the horror show.

Recently regulators at the SEC announced a series of onerous regulations targeting hedge funds. While most of us have been conditioned by cable news to think “hedge funds” are shady investments, the reality is that hedge funds are a very common investment tool that many of the investments we all depend on are a part of. In fact, hedge funds are often used to balance the investment portfolios of things like university endowments, charitable foundations, and public and private pensions.

Pensions in Wisconsin invest in hedge funds. The State of Wisconsin Investment Board – which funds public retiree pensions – has $6 billion invested in hedge funds. Additionally, in our own backyard, the private pension fund of Snap-on tool’s Investment Trust has $212 million invested in hedge funds.

This is real money, impacting real people, right here in our neighborhoods. Hedge funds are already regulated, and I worry that the SEC actions are more driven by politics than need and could negatively impact these import investment tools. Let’s hope the SEC takes a step back and realizes the “help” they are offering will cost many of us a lot of pain.

Erin Decker, Silver Lake

Kenosha County Supervisor

