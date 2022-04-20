Letter to the editor: Those elected now need to get the country working again

As a red wave slowly moves across the United States let's make sure those that are winning know what direction takes us back to January 1 of 2020. You will not do it being Mitt Romney, Susan Collins or any other number of Rino's in Washington and in Wisconsin.

Keep in mind:

Biden claims a great economy -- he is still behind the number of those employed on 1/2/2020.

Biden's economy has crippled the employment numbers of Black and brown folks across the country. On 1/1/2020 they were finally being let in the economy because they had the lowest unemployment numbers in history.

I'm old enough to remember when Democrats hated Big Pharma for handing out antibiotics and painkillers like candy and Republicans did also. Now Democrats take marching orders from those very people.

On 1/1/2020 you call Trump and Republicans whatever you wanted (racist, misogynists, Russian disinformation, etc.). Now you get edited if your letter mentions Brando or Peppermint Patti.

Just understand Republicans the media is a mouthpiece of the left, they will never, ever "like" you. Newly elected school board members the union/teachers will never "like" you. Figure out why we are educating 2000 less students than 10 years ago and make changes.

Get over it, understand how they hate you and get this country right so we can get this country working again.

I never count my chickens before they hatch, but Republicans recently elected we will be watching.

Mark Stalker, Kenosha

