Letter to the editor: Traffic stops

On the iPhone and the Android phone there is the capability to "Face Time" or join a "video zoom meeting," in real time. With these capabilities the civilians and the police officer could both stay in their prospective vehicles and join a video zoom meeting with each other on a two-way camera and speakers. Neither civilian nor police officer could say that they were in fear of their lives. Thus, preventing a future fatality. There are lots of issues that would have to be ironed out, like privacy, facial recognition, e-mail tickets and voluntarily joining a Zoom meeting. The DMV has all of our personal information, one more item [wouldn't make a difference] (radio cell phone number).