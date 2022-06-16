Letter to the editor: Traffic stops

Traffic stops should be safer for civilians and for the police officers who enforce all municipal and interstate highway traffic code violations laws. We have the technology to make traffic stops safer.
In 2021, there were 1,055 fatal police shootings, and in 2020 there were 1,021 fatal shootings. Published by Statista research department May 9, 2022.
Theoretically, we could transform or modify the car radio to be more like an iPhone, and an Android phone.
On the iPhone and the Android phone there is the capability to "Face Time" or join a "video zoom meeting," in real time. With these capabilities the civilians and the police officer could both stay in their prospective vehicles and join a video zoom meeting with each other on a two-way camera and speakers. Neither civilian nor police officer could say that they were in fear of their lives. Thus, preventing a future fatality. There are lots of issues that would have to be ironed out, like privacy, facial recognition, e-mail tickets and voluntarily joining a Zoom meeting. The DMV has all of our personal information, one more item [wouldn't make a difference] (radio cell phone number).
There is the seat belt law that was enacted in 1968 and the hands-free cell phone safety requirements for probationary and instruction permit holders. The iPhone and Android capabilities in all vehicles could prospectively negate personal attitudes, politics, and potentially save lives.
Lee H. Broadway Sr., Kenosha