Letter to the editor: Vote for the unborn babies

Vote for the unborn babies

In the Book of Genesis we read after the creation of the first man and the first woman these words: “And God blessed them, and God said to them, be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it,” (Genesis 1:28). This is the command of God from the beginning of time. We, all of us, as creatures of God, are obliged to observe that command.

As we approach another election day, there are many issues to be concerned about. We can think of the economy, the high gas prices, illegal immigrants, education, inflation, supply chain issues, increasing crime and many other things. The protection of the the unborn is the basis of all these issues. For those who want to kill children in the womb, has anyone asked any of those children if they want to be killed? One time I read the quote, “The only people in favor of abortion are those already born.”

As an immigrant who legally entered this country many years ago, I would hope that the people of Kenosha and all Wisconsin will respect the life of all people, especially the unborn, when they vote on Nov. 8.

Antonio Casalena, Pleasant Prairie