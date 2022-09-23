Letter to the editor: vote with a ballot, not a sign

Hi folks, I'm back. I’m an old fart who believes in God, family and country. In American, everyone has the right to speak their mind, regardless if you approve of what they say or not.

I'm not going to blame local Democrats in my neighborhood, but I doubt it was any of the Independents and I'm sure it was not a Republican. Why try to destroy my signs? What good does it do? I will just repair and replace them with new ones. I guess you just can't fix stupid, folks. Let's all roll to the ballot box this fall and vote for candidates that will bring back prosperity and much, much lower pocket book prices. Let's vote for dignity and respect for other people's property and points of view. Last of all I ask the question of all of you: What's wrong with putting America and Americans first? Let's all resolve to work together to make American great again.