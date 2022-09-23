Letter to the editor: vote with a ballot, not a sign

Hi folks, I'm back. I’m an old fart who believes in God, family and country. In American, everyone has the right to speak their mind, regardless if you approve of what they say or not.
The problem I have are the political signs of people I support being destroyed by people who don't share my beliefs.
I would never touch a political sign of anyone who I oppose. I am sure it has a lot to do with my great parents, grand parents and teachers.
I'm not going to blame local Democrats in my neighborhood, but I doubt it was any of the Independents and I'm sure it was not a Republican. Why try to destroy my signs? What good does it do? I will just repair and replace them with new ones. I guess you just can't fix stupid, folks. Let's all roll to the ballot box this fall and vote for candidates that will bring back prosperity and much, much lower pocket book prices. Let's vote for dignity and respect for other people's property and points of view. Last of all I ask the question of all of you: What's wrong with putting America and Americans first? Let's all resolve to work together to make American great again.
Mark Starzyk, Powers Lake