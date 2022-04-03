Letter to the Editor: We need to continue Wilmot progress

Hello, my name is Theresa DuMez, I have taught mathematics at Wilmot High School for 34 years. I recently spoke at the March 9th school board meeting, addressing the onslaught of scrutiny aimed at our current board members. If you would like to hear the entire spoken version of my statement go to Youtube, search WUHS Board of Education Meeting 3-9-22 part one, and go to minute 44:30.

I want the public to know the group of staff members scrutinizing the school board do not speak for all of us. The letter published in the Kenosha News article in October of 2021 about our staff is misleading. The letter and the fallout from the letter interrupted the positive progress we were making with this new school board leading us. The tactic of claiming a vote of no confidence without including the entire staff in the vote is remnant of past practices used to keep our staff fractured and divided. Just another wedge distracting us while the real issues go unresolved. New truths have been uncovered since the publishing of that letter and I believe if a complete survey were done the outcome would be much different than what the October letter portrayed.