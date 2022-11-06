Letter to the Editor

New Journey!

Most regrettably, our nation is losing touch with our roots. And, as this last year and a half has most unfortunately exemplified, under the Biden administration, the precious freedoms that Americans have always enjoyed are truly at stake. The very freedoms that our Founding Fathers laid out for us have been obscured and forgotten. If patriotic Americans do not make their voices heard, our precious freedom will slip away. Have the last 21 months with Joseph Biden in the White House not taught us how swiftly American life can change? Looking critically at history, you will see that the Democratic Party is no more than a cowardly bully who lashes out and calls Republicans racist in its efforts to distract voters from its own shameful and undeniable record with Black Americans.

In Democratic-controlled cities all across the nation, Black American communities illustrate deteriorating family structures, violent crime, malignant poverty and dependency. Thanks to President Trump's ability to effect change, his policy successes and his actual concern for all Americans. Indeed one only needs to compare the decisive action of President Trump with the hollow and empty words of his predecessor. We all know that President Trump is a businessman. He is a problem-solver and a man of action. And now let's look at what President Trump accomplished in the Oval Office: A thriving and pulsing American economy. Before the pandemic hit, unemployment at an all-time low restored America's position as the world's leader, religious liberties, LIFE and faith championed. Big and wasteful government drastically trimmed down.

Election night 2022 is less than one month away, for the very future of our country, there is not a moment to lose. And, as you and I well know, to break the cycle of poverty, you must follow the principles of Conservative Values: finish school, take any job, and invest, and give to good causes. President Trump won Florida in November 2020 a swing state where New Journey PAC was an active presence the entire year.

My response: the strategy has to be ambitious! Nothing else will work. President Trump built an exceptional foundation for our new journey by upholding bedrock Conservative Principals, and by pursuing a domestic agenda which benefited ALL Americans.

So America wake up.

Helmut Reifenberger, Kenosha