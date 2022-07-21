Letter to the editor

To the VOP:

Recently there has been a new policy implemented at the two cemeteries as indicated by posted signs which includes "Nothing Artificial." I find this to be hypocritical at best and un-Christian like at worst.

There may be reasons why one might choose, or quite frankly have no choice, but to place artificial flowers/decorations, which include financial, physical disabilities and age-related issues.

I walk the cemetery almost every day. What seems to be allowed is tacky/religious statuary. To be clear, there is one area of St. James cemetery, which I have always loved and respected. It is a Latino area, which is filled with mementos, artificial flowers, etc. Good for those who show their respect!

And while I am at it, how "sacred" is it to place a dumpster in close proximity to a grave when there is plenty of space in which to move it.

Shame on those who claim to be Christian and who demonstrate just the opposite.

Ronnie Roscioli-Greco